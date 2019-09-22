MISSOULA — A familiar voice heard across Montana radio waves has finished his last broadcast, played his last tune and program, entertained with his last unique advertising clip, and displayed his last unique gift of artistic expression enjoyed by many sports enthusiasts.
Daniel Stromme, 59, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, in Missoula after being transferred from Heritage Place in Kalispell. He was born on Aug. 30, 1960, in Lake County and considered the Mission Valley his home. Memorial services will be delayed until Oct. 25, 2019. Location is still being determined and will be announced. A private interment will take place at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ronan. Arrangements provided by Shrider-Thompson Funeral Home. Check link for further information shriderthompson.com.