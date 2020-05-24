Daniel John Marks

MISSOULA — Daniel was born Oct. 22, 1986 in Missoula and was lovingly adopted into the family of John and Carol Marks. In his childhood, Daniel was diagnosed with Duchene Muscular Dystrophy, and it was to this horrific disease that Daniel lost his battle to live on May 16, 2020. Throughout his life, Daniel remained curious, eager to learn, and interested in the world around him. Thanks to his devoted parents, dedicated caregivers, and medical professionals, Daniel defied the odds to reach age 33, always believing that he could win the battle. Daniel is survived by his mother Carol Keskeny (Kevin), his father John Marks (Janice), two loving grandparents, numerous extended family members and many close friends. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Rest in peace, Daniel. May your spirit soar!