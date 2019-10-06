MISSOULA — Daniel Jon Fahey, 63, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Community Hospital, of natural causes.
He was born on Jan. 1, 1956, in Missoula, to Jack and Molly Fahey. As a young boy he enjoyed playing outdoors and riding his horse, Bandit. He was educated in the Missoula public school system and graduated from Sentinel High School in 1974.
Dan worked many jobs throughout his life, including construction, mining and working on the railroad. Then, in 1991, he purchased a locksmithing business called Lord and Jackson Locksmiths, which he owned and operated until his death.
On May 18, 1993, he married Laurie (Marth) Nielson in Missoula. They had one son together, Daniel Fahey, and two children from Laurie’s previous marriage, Joe Nielson and Sarah Trang.
You have free articles remaining.
When Dan wasn’t working, he enjoyed watching television, working in the garden and making conversation with family and friends. He also enjoyed studying geology and geography.
Survivors include his wife, Laurie, Missoula; three children and their families, Daniel Fahey, Missoula, Sarah (Nielson) Trang, Butte, and Joe Nielson, Billings; two sisters and their families, Felicia (Fahey) Wickum, Plains, and Rebecca (Scott) Lobeck, Missoula; and two brothers and their families, Michael Fahey, Frenchtown, and Brian Fahey, Mill Valley, California; and many other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home at 1705 W. Broadway St. A reception will be held afterwards.
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Fahey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.