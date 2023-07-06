Daniel Lee Cleveland, 77, peacefully passed away at home, July 4, 2023, following a period of declining health. Daniel was born December 25, 1945, to Emma and James Cleveland in Marion, Ohio. Dan's family moved to the Montana Flathead Lake area, living in Polson and later in Great Falls, where Dan learned the plumbing business from his father as well as fishing. Dan attended Great Falls High School and joined his father in the plumbing business. In December 1967, avoiding the draft, Dan joined the Navy. Dan completed three tours in Vietnam, one on the USS Oriskany and the other on the Hancock, a WWII Carrier. He also served at Yankee Station where aircraft carriers and support ships operated in open water. During his service, Dan survived a Kamikaze attack. Dan now will finally join his nephew, Gary Griener, who was killed in country in Vietnam, May of 1969. Dan was discharged in 1971, returning to Great Falls to continue working as a plumber. Dan graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Sociology. At MSU, Dan met a most interesting and intelligent, beautiful lady who would become his soul mate, Debra Carol Unruh. They were married April 21, 1979. They had two wonderful girls, Christine Lynn and Elyse Carol. Dan worked for the State of Montana as a Social Worker where his career led him to do case management with the developmentally disabled and was the supervisor for Adult Protective Services and Home Attendant Services. Dan loved the water and owned throughout his lifetime a sailboat and a raft with which he enjoyed rafting and fly fishing down many Montana rivers. His favorite was a Whitehall boat which he rowed and organized many trips with friends. He was especially proud of rowing it down the White Cliffs of the Missouri.