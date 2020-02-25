MISSOULA — Daniel Leo Magone, 88, passed away in Missoula, Feb. 20, 2020, due to Parkinson's disease.
He was the 11th child born to Hugh Paul and Margaret Perkins Magone. Born at home in Superior, he was delivered by Mrs. Jacob Krulatz, the neighbor midwife. He grew up there and attended school in Superior.
He married Ruth Ann Graybill in 1950, and from that union Terry, Steve, Tom and Dana were born.
Dan worked in sawmills and in the woods before driving logging trucks. When he applied to the Montana Highway Patrol, he was accepted, and attended the academy in Helena. After his first assignment in Great Falls, he transferred to Libby, where he worked for six years.
On March 17, 1967, he married Betty Braaten Benedetti, and so her daughters, Gina, Teresa and Ann joined the family. They lived in Missoula and Butte, and after 20 years with the MHP, Dan retired in 1978 as a Lieutenant. During his time with the patrol, Dan was honored to attend the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia. After retirement, Dan accepted the position of undersheriff of Missoula County. When his good friend, Sheriff Ray Froehlich, passed away, Dan was appointed to finish the term. He then ran for sheriff, won and held that office for four years. He retired in 1990, with over 32 years in law enforcement.
He and Betty moved to their cabin in Sula and wintered a few years in Arizona. After moving back to Missoula, they decided to spend some of their golden years back at the family ranch on Trout Creek in Superior. They had some very memorable times there, but mostly enjoyed the peace and quiet and beauty at that setting. They then moved back to Missoula, closer to medical care. Betty was ill with cancer, which she battled valiantly for many years. She passed in 2015.
Dan was a past member of the BPOE, the MHP Association, the Mineral County Hospital Foundation, and the Mineral County Hospital Board of Directors. He liked to camp, fish and hunt, as well as play cribbage. He was a master carpenter, building several homes and nice furniture.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his parents, as well as his brothers: Edward, James, Lawrence, Fred, Hugh, Raymond, and sisters: Marjorie and Margaret.
He is survived by his children: Terry Magone (Barb), Steve Magone (Charlotte), Tom Magone (Ritchel), Dana Henry, Gina Ryan (Mike), Teresa Benedetti (Don Moore), and Ann Johnson (Mark). He also has 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 11 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Lee Magone and Joe Magone of Superior, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The Village Retirement Center took very good care of Dan in his final years, as well as and especially, his companion and friend, Kath Ann McKinley.
A memorial service will be held March 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in Missoula. In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be sent to Parkinson’s research, at parkinsonhope.com, or to a charity of your choice.