MISSOULA — Daniel Leo Magone, 88, passed away in Missoula, Feb. 20, 2020, due to Parkinson's disease.

He was the 11th child born to Hugh Paul and Margaret Perkins Magone. Born at home in Superior, he was delivered by Mrs. Jacob Krulatz, the neighbor midwife. He grew up there and attended school in Superior.

He married Ruth Ann Graybill in 1950, and from that union Terry, Steve, Tom and Dana were born.

Dan worked in sawmills and in the woods before driving logging trucks. When he applied to the Montana Highway Patrol, he was accepted, and attended the academy in Helena. After his first assignment in Great Falls, he transferred to Libby, where he worked for six years.