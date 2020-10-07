SUPERIOR — Daniel Milton Miles, 73 of Superior passed away on Oct. 2, 2020 at home of cancer.

He was born on June 15, 1947 in Superior to William R. and Montana Rose. He was raised in Superior and graduated from Superior High School in 1965. Dan's family has been from Superior for five generations. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran.

After the service he came back to Superior and logged for several years before returning to school to earn a master's degree from the University of Montana in 1989. He then worked as an Urban and Rural planner first for Yellowstone County in Billings and then Sanders County in Thompson Falls. He retired in 2011 returning to Superior.

Dan married Georgia York in 1972. They were married for 48 years and had two daughters Heather and Anya.

Dan is preceded in death by his mother and father; sister Rhoda Graybill, and grandson Seeley.

Survivors include his wife Georgia, Superior; two daughters Heather Miles, Polson and Anya Miles-Mead (Ryan) of Laurel; two grandchildren, and his brothers Keith of Superior and Randy of Texas.

At Dan's request there will be no services. He has been cremated.