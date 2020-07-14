Daniel R. Ducharme

MISSOULA — Dingus Dan went to shoot his most challenging game of pool on July 6, 2020. Dan was surrounded by his loving wife of 27 years, Lisa, and motorcycle partner and only child Laura Lake. Dan was a professional at fishing, bowling and of course pool. He once wrote, "I was one step away from being a professional pool player." You could always find him at the Silver Dollar on Friday nights beating almost everyone who challenged him in pool. He enjoyed the summers at his family cabin at Yellow Bay on Flathead Lake, his favorite body of water. He worked for many years as a "Rubber Wrangler" as his friend Peeper would say. He was known as Dingus Dan the tire man by all. Dan could complete any crossword or cryptoquote you put in front of him. He is survived by his wife and daughter, and older sisters Linda and Randi, who he loved deeply. Dan's final wishes were to have one last beer on him at the Dollar. Please join us at the Silver Dollar at 2 p.m. on Saturday July 18, 2020. It will be a potluck style so bring whatever. Peace out as dad would say. And here's to your last Woody, love ya dad. Your loving wife and daughter.