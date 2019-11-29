ST. REGIS — Daniel Robert McLinden, Sr. passed peacefully away Monday, Nov. 25 surrounded by family at his son’s home in St. Regis.
Born on the family farm at Trout Creek on May 6, 1930, he attended school in Trout Creek and Noxon. He married his sweetheart, Shirley Dickson, on July 15, 1950. Dan and Shirley raised their family at their home in Trout Creek.
His passions were his family, logging, and basketball. Dan had an amazing positive attitude throughout his lifetime which kept him healthy and able to enjoy a full outdoor life, beating the odds many times when life presented challenges. His family and friends got to share Dan’s many amazing stories during his last weeks. If his family needed help, he would always drop everything to be there for them. Dan's incredible logging legacy began when he started horse logging with his dad at 12 years old, and continued as he taught his son Roger. They logged together for parts of 40 years and he was still logging with grandson James until last year. He enjoyed being an equipment operator and was an amazing timber feller.
Both Dan and Shirley were lifetime supporters of Noxon basketball. Dan always made it home by Friday night to watch his kids play. From little tykes to high schoolers and town teams he was there; playing, coaching, or refereeing. Dan fostered hundreds of young basketballers with encouraged advice after games, no matter who they played for. If you played basketball, you knew Dan!
For two summers Dan was on an Alaskan adventure, logging, hauling, and constructing on tundra, icy rivers and trails. He spent many summers in the haying business with son Bob showing his grandkids how to buck bales. An avid hunter he could out-walk his children and grandchildren on steep mountain trails for most of his life.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents: Patrick and Myrtle McLinden, siblings; Malvin McLinden, Patrick McLinden, Evelyn Hedlund, Lenora Hyland, Nellie McLinden, Irene Miner, Myrtle McLinden, Rosalia Torgrimson, and Gloria Thomas, son-in-law Paul Lippott, and grandchildren Leila McLinden and Nicholas Trochman.
He is survived by wife Shirley of Trout Creek, siblings: Barney (Jo) McLinden of Heron and James McLinden of Trout Creek, Kenny Torgrimson of St. Ignatius and Carol McLinden of Spokane. Also his children: Daniel Robert Jr. (Gay) McLinden of Noxon, Roger (Linda) McLinden of St. Regis, Teresa Lippott of Trout Creek, Wanda Lightner of Libby, Jim McLinden and Alan (Sandy) McLinden of Winnemucca NV. Grandchildren: Kris (Monica) McLinden, Scott (Michelle) McLinden, Dan McLinden, James (Jamie) Peterson, Nancy (Doug) Fisher, Michelle Byrd, Brandt (Danielle) McLinden, Blaine (Tairen) McLinden, Kim (Luke) Davis, Brandy (Chad) Leach, Tina McLinden, Shantell (Mike) Kohler, Cecil McLinden, Amy McLinden, Craig McLinden, Robert (Wendy) Trickey, Robert (Marla) Cowan, Lora (Eddie) Gust, and Wanda (Randy) Trochman, plus 38 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Trout Creek Community Church.