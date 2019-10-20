{{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Daniel Stromme, 59, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, in Missoula after being transferred from Heritage Place in Kalispell.

Memorial services will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Missoula at Garden City Mortuary at 1 p.m. A private interment will take place at a later date in Ronan at Mountain View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are requested to Glacier View Elementary School in Ronan or the Humane Society. Condolences maybe left at gardencityfh.com.

