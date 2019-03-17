CLINTON — Daniel T. Tucker passed away March 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born March 15, 1940, in Gardiner, New York, to William S. and Anna Elizabeth (Tuthill) Tucker.
He started out as a farm hand milking cows and married Betty Miller on March 23, 1960. When they got married, he belonged to the Shawangunk Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Wallkill, New York, and rejoined when they later returned to New York. While working at a hardware store in May 1961 he welcomed first daughter Dawn. Dan always had a CDL and even had a couple of years experience before he got his first truck driving job hauling LP gas. He drove Short Line bus in New York City and worked as a mechanic and bus driver with Wilson Transportation, a school bus company. In September 1963, he welcomed second daughter Debra and in August 1964 welcomed third daughter Denise. In August 1968, he welcomed fourth daughter Daniell while living in Colorado and working in the mine with molybdenum and later delivered freight. They headed to Nevada for a brief time and then returned to New York for a short while. In March 1971, he welcomed first son, Daniel William “Bill”. They headed back to Nevada again for a few years, had a short stop in Texas for six months driving oil equipment deliveries and then moved north to Clinton in 1977 and has lived here since. In 1981, Dan joined the Clinton Rural Fire Department where he volunteered for 28 years. He also served the community on the Clinton Rural Fire Board for a number of years. In June 1988, he adopted son Emmitt. Dan hauled fuel for Clinkenbeard, logs for Christofferson Logging and retired in 1999. He was a school bus driver for Handley Transportation in Clinton for nearly 20 years.
Dan loved hunting, fishing, camping, being with family, the fire department and enjoyed playing dice, cards games with the family and pinochle at the Clinton Women’s Club. His focus was on family and friends in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Edward. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty, daughters Dawn, Debra, Denise (Brad) and Daniell (Doug) and sons Bill (Michelle) and Emmitt. He is survived by his sister Wilma Gilbert. Grandchildren include Jessica, Cody (Staci), Amanda, Michael (Hannah), Steven (Taylor), Stephanie, Chad, Tucker, Morgan and Elijah and six great grandchildren along with special family members Roy and Kris Handley and family.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on April 6 at the Clinton Rural Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Partners in Home Care Hospice.