Daniel Vance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS — Danny Vance passed away on July 15, 2020 at Kalispell Regional Medical Center at the age of 71.

He was born in Polson to Harold & Vivian Vance and grew up in the peaceful Ronan countryside.

After graduating high school, he attended a semester of college at MSU, Bozeman, before being inducted into the Army in 1968 and fulfilling his service in Germany.

After his service, he tried his hand at several jobs, the main one being a carpenter. He loved that line of work, his specialty being building beautiful & sturdy cabinets, some of which are still in service at the St. Luke Nursing Home where he was a resident for the last nine months. Briefly, he had a small exotic fish/aquarium shop, worked at the USPS and St. Luke Community Health Care, all in Ronan, and had a tree/shrub nursery at St. Ignatius. His last years were spent in Hot Springs, before moving to the nursing home in Ronan.

He enjoyed building little model houses, leather tooling, wood burning & repainting old vehicles in his spare time.