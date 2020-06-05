CLINTON — Danielle Lee (Miller) Lambright passed away at home on December 23, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer.
Danielle was born on February 1, 1976 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She lived in the Worcester area with her family until 1985 when the family moved to Bedford, Indiana. After only one year in Indiana her family moved again, this time to Laconia, New Hampshire where her parents continue to reside.
Danielle attended the Laconia school system through her freshman year of high school. She transferred and then graduated from Hebron Academy in Hebron, Maine in 1994.
Following graduation from high school, Danielle entered the University of Montana in Missoula. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Performance. She lived and worked for a year in Missoula exploring different career options before returning to New Hampshire to enroll in Nursing School. She graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing from the New Hampshire Technical Institute in May of 2004.
After becoming an R.N., Danielle moved back to Montana and began her career in nursing. She initially focused on Geriatric Nursing as she always enjoyed working with the elderly. She then took a position at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where she worked for 13 years on both the Medical/Surgical and Orthopedic floors.
While working at St. Patrick's, Danielle met her husband, Christopher and they were wed in 2014.
Danielle had a great passion for the outdoors. She loved skiing, hiking and kayaking and had a deep appreciation for the mountains and beauty of Montana. She also loved all animals big and small and she shared her home with several beloved dogs and cats.
Danielle heroically battled her breast cancer diagnosis for over 8 years. She was only 43 years old when she died. She was inspirational throughout her illness offering hope and encouragement to many women worldwide, even as she herself fought this dreaded disease.
Danielle will be deeply missed for her kind and compassionate nature, her endless courage and strength and her generous smile. She truly loved life and she lived it to the fullest.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Lambright of Clinton, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Arnold Miller of Laconia, and her two younger brothers, Joshua Miller of Columbia, Tennessee and Benjamin Miller of Shirley, Massachusetts.
A celebration of life that was rescheduled due to the Coronavirus has now been scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2PM at the Missoula Alliance Church at 110 East Foss Court in Missoula.
