× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — Danielle Lee (Miller) Lambright passed away at home on December 23, 2019 after a long and valiant battle with breast cancer.

Danielle was born on February 1, 1976 in Worcester, Massachusetts. She lived in the Worcester area with her family until 1985 when the family moved to Bedford, Indiana. After only one year in Indiana her family moved again, this time to Laconia, New Hampshire where her parents continue to reside.

Danielle attended the Laconia school system through her freshman year of high school. She transferred and then graduated from Hebron Academy in Hebron, Maine in 1994.

Following graduation from high school, Danielle entered the University of Montana in Missoula. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Human Performance. She lived and worked for a year in Missoula exploring different career options before returning to New Hampshire to enroll in Nursing School. She graduated with an Associate of Science degree in Nursing from the New Hampshire Technical Institute in May of 2004.