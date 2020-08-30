Danyel Longmire

But that’s jumping ahead. Danyel’s first passion beyond family was running. Which came as a shock to Michael, a former competitive runner himself with an eye for form. “When she first started she was the worst runner you ever saw,” he says. “Her legs were wrong, almost wriggling, and her head was flopping all over the place. But then one day she just snapped out of it, and it wasn’t long after that I couldn’t keep up.” As a sophomore at a brand new high school in Rio Rancho, New Mexico where Jennifer lived, Danyel went undefeated and won states. She holds the record as the school’s first state champion. Her college coach at Northwest Christian College says she was the best endurance athlete he ever coached.

Danyel holds other records, official and otherwise, lofty and weird. In college Danyel got so sick with a fever on a road trip with friends that she broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded in the Boise Hospital. One of her many grandmothers sat with her till it broke. When her knees and shins got wonky after college and grad school, her husband Joe Chalmers and dad Michael (“Longmire” to friends) got her into cycling, she took to that too and now owns many an uphill leaderboard on the cycling app Strava. As a kid, she’d fish the Yellowstone with stepdad Nicholas for eight hours at a stretch, wearing out even Nicholas and breaking down crying when it was time to head back for dinner. In college, Danyel didn’t just work one summer job on Alaska’s Katmai National Forest, she worked three—until she passed out while waitressing and scaled back to two. At the Lolo School as a therapist, she never took a lunch break, checked in constantly on her co-workers, and worked way beyond her salary in the care of kids. Not much for descending on a mountain bike after her first try ended in stitches, when Danyel went to the front on a group ride with Joe, Longmire, and friends, conversation often stopped. You can’t talk when you can’t breathe. Call that the local record for making strong dudes eat humble pie. To the people that knew her well, she holds the record for lives changed for the better. And although they don’t give trophies for it, it would be difficult to imagine a more engaged and loving mother to Joe and Danyel’s daughter Payton.