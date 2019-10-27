MISSOULA — Our beloved son, father, brother, mentor, confidant and friend began his next journey Aug. 27. Daren Jurasek was so much to so many people.
In honor of his legacy we will be having a celebration of his life at the Claim Jumper Casino to share wonderful memories and shared adventures of one of our best friends on Nov. 2 after 4 p.m. In his wonderful and fun loving honor please help us pay tribute to his beloved Steelers or the Jimmy Buffet lifestyle he always wanted. (Hawaiian shirts, greatly appreciated)