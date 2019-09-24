CORVALLIS — Darl T. Hoyt, 80, passed away due to cancer, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center in Hamilton.
Darl was born June 27, 1939, in Glen Richey, Pennsylvania, to Julius and Cora Hoyt. Early in his life, he came to Montana for a visit and never left. Darl had many friends and a Montana “family.” Darl served in the United States Army. He drove truck for most of his career and had his own company DH Trucking. He volunteered for many years at the Haven House, enjoyed playing cribbage, and gardening. Darl was willing to help anyone who asked and always had a smile on his face and a witty comment to add.
Darl was proceeded in death by his mother Cora and his father Julius, sister Donna Hawkins, son Chris A. Hoyt, and The Love of his Life, Jerine Schlotman.
He is survived by sister Doris Hanes, Clearfield, Pennsylvania, his Montana Family and Jerine’s children that he took in as his own.
The standing graveside service will be held at the Corvallis cemetery Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.; those that wish may bring a lawn chair. There will be a gathering to follow at 4 p.m. at Finns Taphouse in Corvallis.
His Montana Family wishes to thank everyone who helped take Darl to appointments, provided meals, and helped with his garden and yard. Flowers are being donated by Flower Happy Floral in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be brought to the graveside to help with funeral costs and purchase of a headstone.