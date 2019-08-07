MISSOULA — “Her children arise up and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28
Darla was born in Caribel, Idaho, on Feb. 21, 1939, to Albert and Ruth Altmiller.
After suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for several years, Darla passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2019, with her youngest daughter Timberly by her side.
She is preceded in death by her husband Myron Alteneder, father Albert Altmiller, mother Ruth, brother LeRoy and two granddaughters, Deborah Alteneder and Amanda McCamment.
Darla is survived by her brother Robert (Bob) Altmiller, wife Brenda, sister Sharon Walk, husband Mike, and five children: Myra Dowdy, husband Robert, Forrest Alteneder, wife Laurie, Valley Gardner, husband Scott, Sunny Chase, husband Jason, and Timberly Kelly, husband Gyme.
With 18 living grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, Darla’s legacy lives on. She will be missed, but her family rejoices that she is with her loved ones and Jesus in heaven.
The viewing will be held on Friday, August 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Paradise Church of God. The Funeral Service will be held at Paradise Church of God on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m.
Flowers will be received at Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Plains, Montana.