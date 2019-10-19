MISSOULA — Darla Lewis, 76, lost her three year, courageous battle with lung cancer on Oct. 16, 2019. She wore a shirt that read, "Cancer messed with the wrong chick," and that was her motto until the end.
Darla loved playing games, and she was a fierce competitor in all of it! She loved knitting, crocheting, and going out to lunch with her many friends from The Women's Club.
Thank you to all her friends at Clark Fork Riverside Manor (especially Kathy and Kim), where she lived and worked security — loving every minute of it.
Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Center, Hospice, and Riverside Health Care who took care of her in the way she wanted until the end. You showed her she was loved.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded by son Steve, brother Jerry, mom, dad, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, and uncles.
Survived by son Stacey (Michelle) Halley and her special grandkids, Colton and Hayden Halley, whom "she was so proud of," sisters Kathy (Larry) Allen and family, Dee Dee (Randy) and family, brothers Rusty (Janice) Raymond and family, Terry (Donna) Raymond and family, and Roger (Kari) and family.
Her niece Shelby and Frank sang to her many times while she was ill and her favorite song, "Brown Eyed Girl," always got a sha-la-la out of her. So, the next time you hear that song, know that Darla's up there singing "sha-la-la."
Cremation at Brothers Funeral Home in Hamilton. No service.