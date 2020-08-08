× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RONAN — On July 10, 2020, Darlene H. Watkins passed on at St. Luke’s Hospital, Ronan, due to a long known, (but rarely shared), heart condition, damage to the heart muscle on the right side of her heart. She was as mentally vibrant, as she had always been, right up to the end.

Born July 20, 1928 in Warren, Monroe County, Wisconsin to Harm Henry Janssen and Katherine Harriet (Lawrence) Janssen. Growing up in and around Tomah, Wisconsin with her three siblings, Lawrence, Henrietta, and Lois.

Serving in the Army as a Nurse and Surgical Technician where she met and married Sgt. John W. Watkins in 1951. She was the mother of six children, John, Robert, Beth, David, Scott and Matthew.

She received her Life Time Teacher’s Credentials from the State of California in June of 1972. After migrating to St. Ignatius in 1983 she applied and received her Montana Teacher’s Credentials in July 1983. She began substitute teaching in and around the Pablo, Ronan, St. Ignatius Area and then in 1985 became a Full Time Teacher at K. William Harvey School in Ronan. She taught the K-6 Gifted Students. Retiring in 1996 she has remained in contact with many of her former students and their families.

Darlene will be missed by many who loved and respected her.