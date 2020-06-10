Darlene Hilmo

Darlene was born on Jan. 31, 1944, in Missoula and was an only child of Marie (Swigert) and Zephire Labbe. Darlene was raised and attended elementary school in Bonner, and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1962. Darlene met the love of her life Ron Hilmo during her junior year. They married on May 23, 1964, and celebrated 44 years of marriage until Ron’s passing in 2009. Darlene and Ron built their family home in Turah, “Hilmo Acres”, where they raised their children. Darlene took great pride in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life, she would do anything for them. When the family wasn’t out camping or while Ron was out hunting, fishing, or cutting firewood, she enjoyed holding down the home front. For Darlene, spending time at home with her family was her most precious gift. After Ron’s passing Darlene continued to live the rest of her life in the family home.