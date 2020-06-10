TURAH — Darlene Hilmo, 76, of Turah, peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday June 3, 2020, in the company of family and close friends. Darlene’s request was to remember her with smiles and not tears. We are truly blessed to have such a wonderful loving mother, grandmother, and friend.
Darlene was born on Jan. 31, 1944, in Missoula and was an only child of Marie (Swigert) and Zephire Labbe. Darlene was raised and attended elementary school in Bonner, and graduated from Missoula County High School in 1962. Darlene met the love of her life Ron Hilmo during her junior year. They married on May 23, 1964, and celebrated 44 years of marriage until Ron’s passing in 2009. Darlene and Ron built their family home in Turah, “Hilmo Acres”, where they raised their children. Darlene took great pride in being a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life, she would do anything for them. When the family wasn’t out camping or while Ron was out hunting, fishing, or cutting firewood, she enjoyed holding down the home front. For Darlene, spending time at home with her family was her most precious gift. After Ron’s passing Darlene continued to live the rest of her life in the family home.
Darlene worked many jobs as needed to support the family including Walman Optical, Tempos, Turah Store & Campground, Pine Mountain Crafts, The Treasure Chest, and Sears. Darlene was also an Avon saleswoman for over 20 years. She loved and always wore jewelry and proudly had Avon products for every occasion. Darlene had a passion for decorating with arts and crafts. Her table was frequently covered with bows and flower arrangements she had made for many weddings, receptions, baby showers and many other occasions. Darlene enjoyed her beautiful home and yard, her flowers, many beloved family dogs, birds, squirrels, neighborhood deer, and Ron’s string of horses. Darlene especially enjoyed the spring air filled with the smell of Lilacs in bloom. She looked forward to lunch dates with her three sisters-in-law, shopping trips, dancing the cowboy jitterbug, and prime rib dinners.
Survivors include son Tim Hilmo (Joleen Meshnik) of Philipsburg; daughter Kristi (Brandon) Hintz and their children Dylan and Erika of Turah; in-laws Tom and Betty Hilmo, Dusty and Diane Hilmo, Randi Kopp, Don Hilmo, numerous nephews, nieces, friends and her cat Naomi.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Marie and Zephire Labbe; loving husband Ron; precious sons Scott and Steve; niece and nephew Dianna and Derek Kopp; brother in-law Stan Kopp; father in law Ole Hilmo, and mother in law Jeanne (Red) Gendrow.
Mom (G’ma D) your life was a blessing. We love you beyond words and will forever hold in our hearts the precious memories of all the time we shared with you. Thank you for giving us life and making ours so beautiful. We find peace in knowing you are reunited with dad and your boys.
Per our mother’s request, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, Schodair Children’s Hospital, or donor’s choice of children’s hospitals.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.