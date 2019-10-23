LOLO — Darlene Hirschkorn Fassio, 79, of Lolo, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 20, 2019. Darlene was born on March 30, 1940, in Harvey, North Dakota, to Bertha Martin. She married Melvin G. Fassio, spending 56 years together as a faithful wife and mother to Tony Fassio and Tommy Fassio. Darlene is survived by her husband, Melvin Fassio, son and daughter-in-law Tony (Mandy) Fassio, grandchildren, Alicia Fassio and James Fassio and two deeply loved great-granddaughters Lucille Dubose and Cecelia Dubose. She is preceded in death by her son, Tommy Fassio.
Visitation will be held at Garden City Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Christian Life Center. Burial will take place in a private family service at Western Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery. Condolences can be left for the family at gardencityfh.com.