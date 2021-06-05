Darlene Hyslop Ask

Darlene Hyslop Ask passed away on February 8, 2021 in Coeur D'Alene ID after a brief illness. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Evelyce Larson and Celgia L. Hyslop. Darlene was born in Missoula MT on Sept. 12, 1942. She graduated from Missoula County High School.

Darlene was blessed with two children, Scott Ask of Miles City MT and Trina Ask Sage of Post Falls ID. Darlene has 5 Grandchildren: Holly Ask Brockway (Tyler), Troy Ask (Raechel), Nicholas Ask, Matthew Sage, Elyssa Sage. She was also blessed with 5 Great Grandchildren. She has three siblings: Lee Hyslop of Potomac MT, Dorothy Hyslop Vandenburgh(Neal) of Phoenix AZ, Larry Hyslop(Cindy) of Elko NV.

Darlene worked as manager at the 4B's restaurant in Missoula MT in late 1970's. She was the kitchen manager at Ruby's Reserve Street Inn for many years in Missoula MT. She moved to Miles City MT where she was the kitchen manager at The Miles City Club and finished her working career as the manager of the Conoco Quik Stop in Miles City MT.

After retirement and illness, Darlene moved to the Life Care Center in Post Falls ID to be closer to her daughter.

Darlene was a huge fan of the Montana Grizzlies, the Green Bay Packers, NASCAR Kevin Harvick and Country music.