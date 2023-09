HAMILTON – Darlene L. (Gray) Huseby, 87, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023 at her residence in the Remington Memory Care.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Francis Catholic Church with a reception following in the Pastor Life Center.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.