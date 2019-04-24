FRENCHTOWN — Darlene Mae Gullo (Rose), 73, of Frenchtown, passed away April 16 from complications of cancer in comfort at St. Patrick Hospital. Darlene was born July 29, 1945, at Thornton Hospital in Missoula to David and Bernice Rose as a 4th generation Frenchtown resident.
Darlene graduated from Sacred Heart in 1964. In 1965 she married Phil Gullo, her husband of 53 years. They have a son Anthony who was her best friend. She loved sports and never missed any of his games.
She always displayed a caring and loving personality. This was never more evident than on the arrival of her Little Brother Vern “Lu”. She loved him very much and always took care of him. She frequently had sleepovers with her nieces and never missed sending a birthday card.
“Aunty Darlo” was always ready to chat or deliver a quick-witted comment! She always had the best sense of humor. Which she loved to share with her friends Carolyn, Lindy, Pat and Bonnie. The arrival of her first and only grandchild Ashley brought Darlene the most joy. She loved having Ashley in the summers and she couldn't have been happier to have Ashley move to Missoula so they could have movie days and lunch dates. Ashley was the twinkle in her eye.
Darlene is preceded in death by her father, David Rose, she is survived by her husband Phil Gullo, son Anthony, granddaughter Ashley, brother Vern (Cheri) Rose, niece Nichole (Shawn), niece Summer (Nate), and great-nephews Ty, Gage, Kaden and Keller.
Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made in Darlene's name to St. Francis Church.