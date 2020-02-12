Darlene Ramsbacher

MISSOULA — It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Darlene was born in Nashua on Feb. 13, 1942. She graduated from Nashua High School, class of 1960.

Darlene married Clifford “John” Ramsbacher on Oct. 29, 1960 at the Church of the Queen of Angels in Nashua; they were married 59 years. They made their home in Fort Peck where they raised their three sons, Randall (Jodi) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Ronald (Valarie) Ramsbacher of Missoula; and John (Robert) of San Francisco, California. She has four grandchildren, Dustin (Albuquerque), Mari (Albuquerque), Sarah (Phoenix), and Sean (Butte).

Darlene loved living on the Park Grove Dredge Cuts in Fort Peck being able to call the lake her backyard. In 2011, Darlene and John moved to Polson where she could still have a lake in her backyard and be closer to family. They spent winters in Yuma, Arizona from 2002-2017 and spent the last couple of winters in Missoula.

