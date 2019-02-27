FRENCHTOWN — Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, Darlyne Rindlisbacher Butterfield, 87, passed away peacefully at home from leukemia, on Feb. 21, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1931, in West Jordan, Utah, to Verda and Lawrence Rindlisbacher.
Darlyne was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved music, singing in the choir and being a chorister. She was a talented violinist, teaching lessons and performing at various functions. Darlyne passed her love of music to her children and grandchildren. She also loved sewing and quilting.
Darlyne is survived by her sister, Donabeth Lennberg; her children: Dean (Sharon) Butterfield, Dan (Ranice) Butterfield, Becky (Don) Sneck, Karma (Mark) Bronson, Kathy (Wes) Chormicle, Marsha (Justin) Dilworth, Shelle (Chris) Rammell; 31 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Charles Butterfield and her son, Jeff Butterfield.
Viewing — Saturday, March 2, Frenchtown L.D.S. Ward, 16044 Frenchtown Frontage Rd., Frenchtown, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral following at 11 a.m.
Utah viewing on Monday, March 4, Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State, Midvale, Utah, 9-11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Herriman Cemetery, 12465 South Pioneer St., Herriman, Utah.