CORVALLIS — Darrel ”Butch” Hill had an appointment to shoe twelve horses in heaven on Aug. 9, 2018. He died due to natural causes at the age of 75.
He was born June 3, 1943, to Fred and Clara Hill. Graduated from Missoula County High School. Went on to spend a short amount of time “studying” at the Montana State University-Northern, where he was one of the initial wrestlers for the emerging Lights program. His main occupation was a horseshoer (“not ferrier”) in the Bitterroot Valley and surrounding area. Butch was tradesman with expertise in many areas. He worked as a: typewriter repairman, hunting guide, meat processor, rancher, and owned Bitterroot Shoe and Saddle Repair.
A cowboy from early on, he participated in bareback and bull riding starting in his high school years and finished his career competing as a member of the National Senior Pro Rodeo Association. He earned many awards, buckles, and broken bones in rodeos throughout Montana. Butch organized, volunteered, and donated his time to the sport of rodeo for participants of all ages. He was respected as a judge for high school, college, and senior rodeos in the state of Montana.
Butch had a creative spirit and spent his later years welding horseshoe furniture and had a knack for carpentry with the ability to make anything from rocking horses to gun cabinets. A skilled leather worker constructing a variety of treasures for friends and family.
He was best known by family and friends for his bravery of self dentistry; immaculate fashion sense; his delectable stews and candy; for the telling, and retelling of hunting stories. Butch was dedicated to family and friends, encouraged hard work, and generous to those in need.
Butch is survived by brother Dennis Hill and sister Sheri Hillhouse: children Brenda Harrington, Tammy Allen, Ted Hill, Cody Hill, and Della Hill; twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of a formal service the family will have a celebration of life at a date and location to be determined. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.