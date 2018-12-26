MISSOULA — Darrel James Peterson "Pete" went to be with the Lord on Dec. 20, 2018, shortly after his 90th birthday. He was born Nov. 13, 1928, in Sisseton, South Dakota to A.V. "Del" and Ruther Peterson. His early school years were spent in one room school houses in Red Butte and Hensler, North Dakota.
His family moved to Montana in 1939 during his middle grade and high school years. In the fall of 1946 Darrel entered the University of Montana where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. During his senior year of college, he met his soul mate and the love of his life, Irene Loran, while delivering papers to the Florence Hotel where she worked as a telephone operator. They were married Dec. 27, 1950, and moved to Superior, where Darrel began his teaching career. In 1952, Darrel and Irene moved back to Missoula where he started a long career in Missoula School District I and completed a master's degree. Darrel's 42 years in District I included 15 years at Hawthorne as teacher and coach, 10 years as Willard School principal, five years as Lewis and Clark principal, 10 years as Hawthorne principal and his last two years were as principal of Roosevelt School.
After retiring from the district, he drove school buses for 18 more years. Darrel also had a permanent summer career with the Forest Service that started in 1946 when he was 17. He was a smokejumper in 1950-51 and 1961-68. Darrel jumped on over a hundred fires, surpassing the required jumps to become a member of the Hundred Jump Club. After retiring from jumping, he became a dispatcher at the Aerial Fire Depot. A few of his memorable experiences include jumps out of the Ford Trimotors, working on the film "Red Skies of Montana", fire jumps with Bob Johnson as pilot, flying off of Hale Field, spotting jumpers out of DG2s with Cookie Calloway and the Higgins Ridge fire jump and rescue by copter pilot Rod Snider in 1961. Upon retiring from the Forest Service in 1994, Darrel drove trucks for the fire cache at the Aerial Fire Depot until the age of 88.
Darrel and Irene celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 22-24, 2001, at Holland Lake with their six children, family members and friends. They were looking forward to their 68th anniversary on Dec. 27th when Darrel passed away.
During his life Darrel enjoyed his family and friends, ice fishing, playing poker, travel, cruises and he especially enjoyed any and all sports.
He was a member of St. Anthony Parish.
Darrel was preceded in death by his father A.V. "Del" Peterson, mother Ruth A. Peterson, brother Duane Peterson and great-granddaughter Kyndra Peterson.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Peterson, three sons and their families; Dr. Darrell (Kris) Peterson of Anchorage, Alaska, Dennis (Dawn) Peterson of Olympia, Washington, Mark (Gwyn) Peterson of Tacoma, Washington. He is survived by three daughters; Karen Lessnau of Missoula, LeeAnn Peterson of Missoula, Jennifer (Brent) Ethridge of Newnan, Georgia. Darrel is also survived by nine grandchildren Jamielynn McNamara, D.J. Peterson, Shannon Blanken, Cassandra Stiff, Dustin Peterson, Mandy Roland Roy, Kyle Peterson, Courtney Ethridge, Christopher Ethridge and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
Rosary and visual will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at St. Anthony Parish. Funeral mass celebrated with Father Michael Drury will be at 12 p.m. Dec. 28 at St. Anthony Parish. A luncheon will follow at 1 p.m. with internment at Sunset Memorial Garden around 2 p.m.