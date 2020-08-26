ENTERPRISE, Alabama — Darreld Gordon Jesson, “Jess,” age 90, loving Christian, husband, father, grandfather, soldier, went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2020. Jess died surrounded by his loving family after experiencing a full and adventurous life.
