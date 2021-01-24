Darrell Duane Tucker

Darrell was born on Dec. 29, 1935, in Great Falls and he grew up in Lafayette, Indiana, and Chinook where he graduated high school in 1954. He earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration from Northern Montana College in Havre before entering the Naval Aviation Cadet Program. Darrell entered the US Navy on Dec. 7, 1956, where he served for two years based in Pensacola, Florida. He attended primary flight training, served aboard the USS Saratoga and was honorably discharged. He then attended the University of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, and graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting Major. Darrell married Mary Louise “Mary Lou” Boyer on June 5, 1959, in Pittsburgh and in 1962 they moved to Montana where they had two sons and a daughter.

Darrell was a Certified Public Accountant for nearly 50 years commencing his accounting career at Galusha, Higgins & Galusha in Helena in 1962. He then relocated to Missoula where he was Vice President and Director in charge of the Accounting Department at Dobbins, DeGuire & Tucker, from 1969 to 1978. After selling his stake in the firm, he worked at Stiegler’s Mobile Home Sales as Vice President and Controller and later at Big Sky Bottling Co. as the Controller. In 1986, he relocated to Lewistown and became a partner in Tucker & Spika, CPAs. Three years later he relocated to Hamilton where he worked at David Matti & Associates, CPAs while also maintaining his practice from Lewistown. He went solo in 1994 as a CPA in Missoula until he relocated to Great Falls to join Joseph Eve & Co. where he was a Tax Supervisor until he retired in 2011.