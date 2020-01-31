MISSOULA — A True Westerner

Darryl Eugene Handy (originally Gansneder), 85, died on Jan. 20, 2020 in Missoula of complications following surgery. Darryl was born in Visalia, California, on May 11, 1934. He lived a life full of adventure, wanderlust, and service to his country.

A natural outdoorsman, at the age of 18 Darryl ran a cattle ranch near Mariposa, California. Seeking more adventure, he joined the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957 where he trained in electronics, but transferred to firefighting. This military stint led to a long career in firefighting and fire protection, beginning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and later on the Plumas and Wenatchee National Forests and at Yosemite National Park. Between 1958 and 1960, Darryl perfected his fire protection skills at a Boeing Aircraft Company site in Marysville, Washington. In 1961, he accepted a civilian fire inspector position in the South Pacific, first on Kwajelein Atoll, then, in 1962, on Christmas Island where he supported the atomic bomb test program as the assistant crash rescue fire chief. Afterwards, he took a break to build a bar out of salvaged timber for his father, W.P. Handy, in Visalia. This bar, the Pump House, is still a well-known western-themed California watering hole.