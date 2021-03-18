Darryl R. Taulman

Darryl peacefully passed on March 1st, 2021, at the age of 85. Better known by his friends as DT, he was born in Hamilton to Frank and Minnie Taulman. He grew up in the beautiful Bitterroot Valley attending school in Hamilton and graduating from Hamilton High school. On Christmas Eve in 1958, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Carol Howell. Their life together was nothing but adventurous to say the least. They loved to ski, hunt, fish, and explore by motorcycle, boat, and plane.

He sold newspapers for The Western News as a young boy, pulling them around town in his wagon. He built boats with his dad… They designed and built the Taul-Craft boat. He worked for the City of Hamilton plowing snow while he was in high school. He worked for Mc Vicar Trucking, driving chip trucks to Horner Waldorf paper mill. He played his trumpet with other family members in orchestras for many dances throughout the valley. He went into the National Guard after he graduated and became the Commanding Officer of the Hamilton National Guard unit. He owned and operated the Honda dealership, in Hamilton, for many years. He owned and operated Taulman Inc. He was an amazing architect and builder, drawing all his plans by hand, the old-fashioned way, never a mistake. People sought him out if they wanted something extraordinary. Darryl's works were a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.