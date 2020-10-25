Dave Samuelson

Dave’s art brought joy and beauty to many, often telling a story and celebrating life in Montana. Notable honors include being named the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s Artist of the Year and Quarter many times over and having his elk paintings featured as the 5th, 10th, 15th & 20th anniversary edition prints. He was named the National Congressional Sportsman Foundation’s Artist of the Year in 2001. His painting, A Tree Grows in Yellowstone, was purchased for the National Park Service’s permanent collection, the same painting that earned him a spot in the Top 100 for the Art for the Parks competition. In 1989, the Northern Region US Forest Service presented him with the Partnership award and in 1988 his painting was chosen as the Montana Duck Stamp. Commissions and collaborations with organizations that sought to ensure a future for wildlife and wildlands were always near and dear to his heart. He was a featured artist at the Carousel for Missoula auction, the Gallery Association for Greater Art, and the U of M Cowboy Ball. He also created the Griz/Bobcat trophy, the Great Divide, depicting a grizzly and bobcat clawing for a football over the continental divide, which continues to travel between the two rival schools.