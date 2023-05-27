David A Richardson
David A Richardson, 66, Milltown, died on April 5th at St. Patrick's hospital. He was loved by everyone who knew him. There will be a potluck celebration for him at Bonner school playground from 1:00 to 4:00 on June 4th.
