October 28, 1936—August 14, 2023

David Arthur Holy, 86, passed away at 8:14pm surrounded by his family. David was born October 28th, 1936, to LaVerne G. Holy and Fredaine D. (Springer) Holy in La Crosse, WI.

David grew up building houses with his father. After a toboggan accident in his early twenties landed him in the hospital with a broken back, David met and married his attending nurse Carol A. Shaw. Together they had five children. While in Minnesota, David learned the trade of refrigeration repair and apprenticed with a close friend Don Peterson. David moved to Montana to hunt and fish in 1963. His experience building, the refrigeration business, working at the saw mill during the night shift and painting houses kept David busy. Later in life, David sold his refrigeration business to his son Bruce and kept buying and refurbishing houses. He was always looking for a good deal.

David is proceeded in death by his parents LaVerne and Fredaine, his brother Daniel Holy and His beloved dogs Misty, Rebel, Kelly and Baron. Last but not least is Thomas the cat who adopted him.

David is survived by his sister Dolores Sloggy (Larry), his children David Anthony Holy (Simão Avila), Sandra Heinrich, Julie LaTray (Terry), Bruce Holy (Sue), Brian Holy and Jeff Swonson (Rebecca). His grandchildren Melissa Hanson (Ty), Curtis Holy, Steven Holy (Rebecca), Ryan Holy, Madison LaTray and Jeremy Hunter (Holly). His great grandchildren Carter Holy, Kinsley Hunter and Camden Hunter. Nieces Samantha Sloggy, Heather Moore, Elizabeth Holy and Nephew Chris Holy.

A service for David Holy will be September 1, 2023, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. 1475 Eaton St., Missoula, MT, 59801. Service at 11:00am and lunch to follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. For a full obituary, see gardencityfh.com