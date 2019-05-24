MISSOULA — Dave passed away on May 15, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital after an extended illness. He was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, on June 17, 1939, to Walter and Martha Strom.
Dave had a life of many facets. He was a gymnast/tumbler at Missoula County High School. He graduated in 1958.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962. He was stationed both aboard ship and at Whidbey Island, Washington. During his service he received the National Defense Medal and the Navy Good Conduct Medal. He was an aviation electronics tech assigned to Heavy Attack Squadron VAH-4.
Dave was a law enforcement officer with the U.S. Border Patrol, Bozeman Police Dept., Missoula Police Dept. (Sep. 1971 – Nov. 1975), and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office (Nov. 1975 – Oct. 1980). He was a member of the Crime Attack Team which was a proactive, anti-burglary unit established in 1978, jointly manned by MPD and MCSO officers. He was a self-taught, professional-grade photographer whose skills were utilized by MPD and MCSO for crime scene photography. He not only took the pictures, but also developed the film and printed the photographs.
After leaving law enforcement, Dave was a private investigator, often working with the Public Defender’s office. He then became an appliance repairman, working for a number of entities, including Sears, Orv’s Appliances, and R&R Appliance Center. As well, he worked with property management companies.
After his full retirement, Dave stayed busy with house projects, fishing, and visiting with friends. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and supported organizations that defended the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Dave was a true American patriot who loved his country and God.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at the Western Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery, 1911 Tower St., Missoula, MT, (next to Big Sky High School) on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.