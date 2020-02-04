David Berenyi

Yearning for a quieter life, in 1993 the family moved to Corvallis — a place they would call home for the remainder of David's life. David went to work for Western Interstate, Inc. as a construction manager, before becoming a co-owner. He worked with businesses across western Montana for more than 20 years, building and remodeling.

At home he kept a pristine garden, filled with plants he coaxed from the soil each spring, gently cajoling them to life with a combination of care and muttering. He spent much of his time creating fine woodworking projects of his own design and upgraded the family home space-by-space and whim-by-well-planned-whim.

He powered through health problems after retirement to regain mobility and strength, and used his determination in all manner of projects and ideas.

Together with his best friend and soul mate, he traveled, camped, and planned more travel. He was extremely proud of his two children and spent as much time with them as he could. He was always up for an adventure or a beer, depending on the circumstances, and could be counted on to show up to supervise any project his kids came up with. His favorite places were his back deck, his garden or shop, and his daughter's patio, sharing a drink.