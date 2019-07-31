MISSOULA — David Dean Brown, 88, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Missoula, passed away after enjoying a bowl of ice cream on Thursday, July 18.
He was born on March 9, 1931, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, to Ivan and Lois Brown, where he lived until college. He was on the high school ski jumping, track and debate teams. David graduated from Lawrence University in 1952. He was a member of Beta Theta PI fraternity and a member of the Ski jumping team. During summers he made money as a gandy dancer, resort bartender and laborer on the Mackinac Bridge. After Lawrence he attended the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a Doctor of Law degree in 1957.
While at Madison he met the love of his life on a blind date. On July 5, 1958, he married Karin Belle Krieger and they made their home in Green Bay, Wisconsin. After marrying he opened a law practice in where he defended clients who had hit rough spots in their lives. He represented clients from throughout northeast Wisconsin. He continued to practice law until 2014, when Parkinson’s’ disease started to get the better of him.
He inherited a strong sense of social justice from his own parents and was a lifelong proud Democrat. He loved talking politics but saw them as a place for discourse and learning, not for divisiveness. In fact, his wife and many of his friends were Republicans. A lover of history he enthusiastically visited many of the presidential museums, regardless of political party.
He was a lifelong devoted Packer fan and loved discussing the Packers. A season ticket holder, he rarely missed a game and often repeated the story of what it was like to be at the Ice Bowl. If he wasn’t at a game with his wife, he was there with his son, daughter or son-in-law. He rarely missed a tailgate party with his close friends and family.
He was devoted to his church and community where he sat on many boards and volunteered at wide variety of community organizations. One of his favorite activities was dressing up as the Cowardly Lion and reading to kids. He was also a member of the Optimists Club in Green Bay.
David was devastated when he lost his wife Karin in 2006, however he continued to pursue life to its fullest. He helped build houses in rural Honduras, helped rebuild communities in Mississippi after a hurricane and spent two summers volunteering at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. He loved driving and traveling the country to visit family and friends.
In 2014 David moved to Missoula and spent his final years living with his daughter Sarah’s family. He was heartbroken when he lost Sarah to cancer in 2018. Although his Parkinson’s disease was slowing him down he remained active. He joined the Exchange club and a Parkinson’s support group and regularly hung out with new found friends at the Missoula Senior Center. He was also a member of the United Church of Christ in Missoula. David loved living with Cynthia Bryan and Ray Robinson in the family compound, attending the Saturday “Settler’s” breakfast club and watching his grandchildren perform in their various activities. Even to the end of his life, David enjoyed life to the fullest, always trying to do more than he was capable!
A wonderfully devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he was a shining example of what it means to be a good person. He set a great example for all and made an impact on countless lives. He was a true "character” who will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Lois (Reese) Brown; his wife Karin Belle (Krieger) Brown, and his daughter Sarah Beth (Brown) Bryan. Survivors include son Chris, his wife Chellie (Heeren), and grandson Ivan, of Minneapolis; son-in-law Michael Bryan, grandson Sam, and granddaughter Emma, of Missoula; sister Gwyneth (Brown) Turk, husband Gene, of Phoenix, and their three children.
A memorial service will be held in Missoula on Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Christ of Missoula (405 University Avenue). A second memorial will be held in Green Bay on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Union Congregational Church in Green Bay. His Missoula family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Missoula Senior Center or the UCC of Missoula.