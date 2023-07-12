Missoula - Dave passed away on June 24 at the age of 68 due to natural causes. He was kind, caring, funny (at least he thought so) and witty. He always had his pat answers, questions and comments that endeared us to him. Dave was born in Missoula the eldest of four children. The family later moved to Kalispell where he graduated from Flathead High School. He worked for many years at Flathead Industries, until moving to Missoula, where he began working with Opportunity Resources (ORI). Dave made a lot of friends at ORI and met his partner of 20 years, Diane. With support from his family, and friends, and community he lived a full and rewarding life which he enjoyed thoroughly every day. He loved music, dancing, swimming, bowling, watching movies and TV and visiting with friends and family.