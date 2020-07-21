× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN CITY, Arizona — David “Dave” Charles Presta, age 71, passed away quietly on July 16, 2020, in Sun City, Arizona. No services are currently planned.

Born on Feb. 7, 1949, in Missoula, Dave was the son of the late Frank and Mina Presta and the brother to the late Sandra Allen. Dave was briefly married to Gloria Waldbillig and had a daughter, Natalie Louise. In 1995, he married Sue Bargar and with that gained two beloved sons: Terry (Amy) and Brian (Melissa). He also had three beautiful grandchildren: Evan (Katie), Alexzandria, and Jakob. Dave loved all his children and grandchildren, and they dearly loved him.

Dave joined the Air Force in 1968 after graduating from Hellgate High School. He served proudly for six years as an aviation crew chief. He then attended college in Massachusetts.

Dave returned to Missoula, following his military service and education. He worked as a journeyman plumber for 26 years at the University of Montana until he retired in 2000. Dave and Sue then moved to Sun City, Arizona. Dave loved the outdoors: golfing, hunting, camping and fishing. He said that he felt closest to God when he was out on a mountain or at the lake. He also enjoyed Thursday game nights with his wife and beloved neighborhood friends.

Along with his wife, children and grandchildren, Dave is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

