PHILIPSBURG — The world lost a wonderful soul on Nov. 18, 2018. David had a tough fight but finally lost the battle to cancer.
David was born Oct. 8, 1957, to Lynn and Anna Harding. He was a life-long Philipsburg native and was very proud of that fact, although he always said he never knew anyone.
Hunting, fishing, camping, and fire wood were his favorite things to do. Oh and drinking beer and being the supervisor.
David joined the U.S. Army in 1975. He even quit school to do this. He served overseas in Germany from 1975-1978 and came home in 1979. He met and married his wife Vicki on March 8, 1980.
His work ethic was outstanding, hated to miss any work and always went above and beyond what was necessary in any job situation. David did odd logging jobs after returning home, working for the Town of Philipsburg, and as a security guard in Colstrip for two years. He worked for Eagle Stud Mill in Hall for 20 years and only left when they closed. He did a year of rural mail delivery before finding seasonal employment helping with cement at Flint Creek Products and S&N Concrete. David also worked with the Department of Transportation plowing snow in the wintertime. When he finally got on full time with the State of Montana, he thought he had found his niche. He had to retire for health reasons.
David is survived by his wife Vicki, son Chris and daughter-in-law Kelty Goldsby, and his four grandchildren, Ethan, Laken, Aspen and Cypress Goldsby. David is also survived by his siblings, Don Harding, Dale and Tammy Harding, Dean and Jean Harding, Roxi and Hal Stroh, Rita Harding, and Ruth and Mark Mahoney. There are also two aunts and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, niece Samantha, nephews Ezra and Ron, and also a sister-in-law, Barbara.
David lived life to the fullest on his terms and succeeded until his final breath.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Granite County Museum with a luncheon following.
There will be a celebration of life next summer on Stewart Ridge with family and friends, David’s final resting place.