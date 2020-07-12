MISSOULA — David Eveland Schilling, age 78, passed away July 7, 2020 at his home. Dave was born in Missoula on February 26, 1942 to Paul and Ellen (Eveland) Schilling. He attended St. Anthony and Roosevelt Grade School, and Missoula County High School, spending his final year and graduating at Los Alamos High School. He lived with his older brother Fritz after the untimely death of his parents. After graduation, he worked for Los Alamos National Laboratory for some time before returning to Missoula to attend the University of Montana while serving concurrently in the Montana National Guard.

On April 30, 1966 he married the love of his life, Tedi Schilling. They began their family while living in Butte, Montana where they made lifetime friends and memories. He was employed by the Anaconda Copper Company working as a Computer Programmer, Systems Analyst and Computer Operations Supervisor. He thrived working with computers when they were still a new technology and enjoyed the problem solving involved in this new field of tech. When the Butte Berkeley Pit ceased operations in 1983, he began a new adventure bringing his wife and daughters to Anchorage, Alaska. He embraced what the last frontier had to offer while working with Arco until his retirement in 1992.

Upon retirement he moved to Flathead Lake, a dream since he was young. Dave alongside his wife built a beautiful home and lived the life that they wanted. His favorite activity was taking visitors for boat rides and fishing so they could enjoy Flathead Lake like he did. His grandchildren and great nephews all enjoyed their time with Grandpa, Uncle Dave or “Papa” as some of them called him. He patiently taught them about fishing, nature, science and most of all how to be a good person. A man of few but powerful words, everyone who met Dave knew he was straight to the point and gave you what you needed to hear, even if it wasn’t what you wanted to hear. Dave knew how to fix many things and never shied away from helping neighbors and friends out when he could. He will be missed by many but remembered as a good family man who enjoyed the most important parts of life.