David James Sandgren

David James Sandgren of Missoula, 94, was reunited with his wife on May 31, 2023. Dave passed away at St. Patrick's Hospital after visiting with many of his family and friends the preceding days.

David (“Grandpa Dave”) was born on December 8, 1928, in Hettinger, ND to Herbert and Marjorie Sandgren. Although Dave would tell you that he was born in Perkins County, SD. He attended school in Bison, SD. During and after completing his education, Dave also worked on the family farm tending to their cows. He eventually discovered his love for the mountains and moved to Missoula in 1949.

Dave found work with the Northern Pacific Railroad and quickly became competent in a few trades, often skipping breaks to learn further. Dave's philosophy was, “Never quit learning. Learn everything there is to know about your job, and they'll never be able to take that away from you,” often followed by “…and then they'll have to pay you for what you know.”

Concurrently, Dave began attending Northside Assembly of God. There, he met “the best, kindest person,” Elaine Kost. The two fell in love and were married on April 12, 1951. Elaine was the center of Dave's universe, and his loyalty and devotion to her persisted throughout their 46 years of marriage and continued after Elaine's passing in 1997.

Dave was a humble, generous man that would give the shirt off his back or even his bottom dollar expecting nothing in return. Dave always invested in people. He never stated so, but almost everything he did was for enriching the lives of those around him. Throughout his life, Dave devoted countless hours and resources to family, friends, and neighbors through generous acts.

The most selfless thing Dave did was defend the lives of people he had never met halfway across the world. SFC Sandgren served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged and awarded with a Purple Heart with one oak cluster, the Korean Service Medal with three bronze stars, and the United Nations Service Medal.

Following his service, Dave worked as a union millwright at the Bonner Mill and Anaconda Forest Products until he later transitioned into electrical work. Dave later found opportunity with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, LU 768 and developed into a master electrician. Dave worked as a proud union man all over Montana and the country. Dave remained with the IBEW until his retirement because he loved his trade. “Only God and electricians can make light!”

Dave was preceded in death by his wife Elaine; parents: Herb and Marjorie; sisters: Phyllis Sandgren and Shirley Weaver (Albert); brothers: George and Francis “Bud” Sandgren (Thelma); in-laws: Emil and Martha Kost, Carolyn Palmer (Dave), Don Kost (Sherry), and Wayne Kost; and great-nephew: Matthew Sandgren. Dave is survived by his brothers: Paul (Evie), John (Sharon), and Joe Sandgren; children: Paulette Duhon (James), Cindy Turner (Buster), and Todd Sandgren (Michelle); grandchildren: Josh Turner, Jeremy Turner (Jessi and Mac), Molly Gifford (Kayla), and Zach Duhon (Dani); and in-laws: Dave Palmer (Carolyn) and Sherry Kost (Don).