MISSOULA — David L. Maries, 65, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at St. Patrick hospital.

David was born Oct. 6, 1954 in Erie, Pennsylvania. He went to Mercyhurst University obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business. David played baseball and soccer during his collegiate career. He went on to own a well-respected insurance company with his wife, Brenda.

On Nov. 29, 1986, he married Brenda Maries in Tampa, Florida. The couple lived in Florida until 2015 when they retired and moved to Missoula.

A loving husband, father and brother to all of his family. David loved family gatherings, mountain views and playing golf.

David was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Tampa, Florida. He joined St. Francis, in Missoula. He enjoyed coaching his daughter and son in soccer during their younger years then went on to teach and play golf regularly with both of his sons.

He was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He took great pride in both his family relationships and friendships.