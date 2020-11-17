David M. Seery

GOLDEN, Colorado — David was the third of five children born to Daniel and Isabelle (Pinsoneault) Seery on Jan. 4, 1955, in Missoula.

He grew up in St. Ignatius, where he attended Ursuline Catholic School, St. Ignatius High School and graduated as a proud Mission Bulldog. He helped his dad run the most popular restaurant in town, The Malt Shop, where he learned the value of hard work at an early age. From captaining his sports teams to flipping burgers and spinning milkshakes, he was always involved in the community. David attended the University of Montana, College of Business, graduating as a passionate Grizzly alum. He then went on to become an accomplished Petroleum Landman, working at Marathon Oil, Equity Oil, and Whiting Petroleum Company. He retired as an executive vice president in 2018 from Whiting Petroleum. While his professional life was successful, David’s greatest accomplishments were being a loving husband, father, son and brother.

David married former landman turned love-of-his-life, Diane (Scholz) in 1987. They raised two beautiful children in Golden and remain active residents in the community.