David M. Seery

GOLDEN, Colorado — David was the third of five children born to Daniel and Isabelle (Pinsoneault) Seery on Jan. 4, 1955, in Missoula.
He grew up in St. Ignatius, where he attended Ursuline Catholic School, St. Ignatius High School and graduated as a proud Mission Bulldog. He helped his dad run the most popular restaurant in town, The Malt Shop, where he learned the value of hard work at an early age. From captaining his sports teams to flipping burgers and spinning milkshakes, he was always involved in the community. David attended the University of Montana, College of Business, graduating as a passionate Grizzly alum. He then went on to become an accomplished Petroleum Landman, working at Marathon Oil, Equity Oil, and Whiting Petroleum Company. He retired as an executive vice president in 2018 from Whiting Petroleum. While his professional life was successful, David’s greatest accomplishments were being a loving husband, father, son and brother.
David married former landman turned love-of-his-life, Diane (Scholz) in 1987. They raised two beautiful children in Golden and remain active residents in the community.
He enjoyed family, friends, sports, and traveling the world. He believed relationships were of the utmost importance, whether personal or professional, and forged many lifelong friendships. He was instrumental in continuing traditions, planning vacations, and creating lasting memories. David was a tenacious but fair-minded competitor in all arenas. He was a gifted athlete and subsequently a dedicated coach for Kyle and Shannon. He was an avid golfer and a longtime member at The Club at Rolling Hills. His passion for golf was evident in the numerous rounds shared with close family and friends, both here in Colorado and around the world. He was an ardent sports fan, especially of the Montana Grizzlies, Colorado Buffaloes, Rockies, Broncos and Avalanche.
David Seery was a force of nature. He was known for his generosity, humility, and unconditional love. He truly had a zest for life. Some say, "You can take the boy out of Montana, but you can't take Montana out of the boy." He loved and cherished his ties to his home state and the many people with whom he made many memories.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Daniel; and foster brother, Tony.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Diane; his children, Kyle (Alaina) Seery and Shannon Seery, of Golden, Colorado; sisters, Danielle (Tim) Smith of San Diego, California, Debbie (John) Maher of Tempe, Arizona, Denise Seery of Golden, Colorado; and numerous extended relatives.
Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Golden, Colorado, on Wednesday, Nov. 25. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions it will be a private service. For those who will not be attending, you can view the Funeral Mass remotely via a live streaming link. Go to crownhillfuneral.com, search for David Seery, and scroll down to "Get Directions" to access the link.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s honor to any of the following: Arrupe Jesuit High School, Denver, CO, St. Ignatius Catholic Mission Church, Father Woody's Haven of Hope, Denver, CO, or a youth sports organization of your choice.
