David Mark Reynolds

Florence, MT - David M. Reynolds, 73, of Florence passed away Tuesday April 20th, 2021 at his home. Dave was born on January 6th, 1948 to William and Inez Reynolds. His family moved to Norris where he attended grade school until transferring to Harrison grade school where he also graduated high school in 1966. Dave then went on to Western Montana College for three years, afterwards moving to Anaconda, MT where he lived and worked until moving to Missoula, MT. There he met and married Mary Patricia Tuxbury and they had one son. They moved to Florence, MT where Reynolds Construction Company began. Reynolds Construction had many projects Dave was so very proud of, including the restoration projects of the Daly Mansion and multiple projects at the University of Montana. Dave is predeceased by his father, William. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, George; his mother, Inez; and his brothers Harvey and Joe Reynolds. Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that gifts and donations be made to places near and dear to Dave's heart. Gifts can be made to the Daly Mansion in honor of Dave Reynolds, made payable to the Daly Mansion, checks can be mailed to Daly Mansion, Post Office Box 223, Hamilton, MT 59840. Another option is to the University of Montana. Gifts can be made payable to The University of Montana Foundation and noted for a gift in memory of Dave Reynolds. Checks should be mailed to The UM Foundation, Post Office Box 7159, Missoula, MT 59807-7159 or friends may give on line – www.SupportUM.org and designate that the gift is in memory of Dave Reynolds.