FRENCHTOWN - David Mart Pennie 56, of Frenchtown passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Saint Patrick Hospital due to heart failure. He was born on Sept. 23, 1964, in Boise, Idaho to Eleda and Mart Pennie. David grew up in Boise and graduated from Meridian High School in 1983. As a young man David enjoyed hunting, and fishing with his family.

Out of high school David worked for a logging company in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He went on to work in Alaska for Frontier Oil Company on a drilling rig before returning home to Boise, where he worked for Golden West Sign Company.

David married Kim Moore in 1986, and their son Alex was born in 1994. David moved to Dillon in 1998, where he continued his logging career. David spent the last 20 years in Frenchtown taking care of his parents and entertaining his son, nieces and nephews on the Frenchtown pond.

David was a loving father, son, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his father Mart, sister Bonnie Myer, sister Patrisha Pennie, and brother Ron Smith. Survivors include his son Alex, mother Eleda (Pat), brother Brent Smith and sister in law (Vicki), and numerous nieces and nephews.