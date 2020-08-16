David Mason

BUTTE — Our amazing husband, father, son, and friend passed away on August 12, 2020, following a tragic fall and resulting brain injury. David Martin Mason was born to Dave and Linda Mason in Lansing, Michigan, on January 6, 1969. From 1972 when his family moved to Montana, Dave spent his childhood growing up in Butte, enjoying the outdoors with his family. His time was filled with hunting, hiking, wood gathering, and floating down the Big Hole River as his parents fished. His sidekick brother and forever best friend Justin were seven years apart, and together their adventures never stopped. Justin coined the term “30-second rule” to remind his dear and daring brother that if he had to think about an action for longer than 30 seconds, he probably shouldn’t do it. Dave and Justin both violated that rule many times.