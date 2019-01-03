SUPERIOR — David ‘Sonny’ Mickelson, 79, of Superior, passed away at Deer Lodge Medical Center on Dec. 28, 2018, from complications due to pneumonia. Sonny had resided at the Deer Lodge Care Center for the past year due to advanced Alzheimer’s disease.
Sonny was born March 17, 1939, in Poplar, to Thore and Isabelle and was raised at Mineral Bench in eastern Montana, where he farmed and worked in the oil fields. He was a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. In 1962, he married Amy (Hinz) with their first child being born while living in Poplar.
After living and working in the Poplar area for several years, Sonny and Amy were the first of many of their friends to migrate to Superior, where Sonny worked at the Diamond International Lumber Mill and Amy taught school in St. Regis and later in Superior. Two daughters joined the family during this time.
Sonny was an avid fisherman and hunter, passing those passions onto his son and grandsons. He also enjoyed woodworking, was a master story-teller, and shared his talent of guitar playing and singing with those closest to him. Sonny enjoyed watching basketball and wrestling, supporting the local high school teams.
Sonny was one of the ‘good guys’, known to many as Hoss. Sometimes you didn’t know how to take him, but that was his intention. Many friends of his kids growing up feared him, but they are the ones who mourn his passing the most now, remembering him as a gentleman and one of the most respected people in the community.
Sonny is preceded in death by his parents and cousin Art, who was raised as a brother.
He is survived by his wife Amy; son Tim (Connie), Independence, Oregon; daughter Tori (John) Babbitt, Clinton; daughter Tycie (David) Ritchey, Monmouth, Oregon; grandchildren Zakary and Zayne Jensen, Shane Mickelson, Aimee and Matthew Ritchey; and cousin Mary McClammy, Superior, who was raised as a sister.
Sonny’s family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the care he received by the staff at the Deer Lodge Care Center and Deer Lodge Medical Center.
No funeral services will be held at this time. A graveside service will take place this spring at the Superior Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Superior Booster Club in support of Superior High School Athletics, Superior Public School District Office, P.O. Box 400, Superior, MT 59872 or the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090 (include ‘David Mickelson’ on memo line) or on-line donation at alz.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at GardenCityFH.com.