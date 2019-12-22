RED LODGE — David Starrett Hurtt, was born in Bad Kreuznach, Germany on Feb. 27, 1957, the son of Lieutenant David Starrett Hurtt, Sr. and Judith Larkin Hurtt. Mr. and Mrs. Hurtt were stationed in Germany in military service until April of 1957 when they returned to the United States with “Little Dave” and his two-year old big sister Reni. The family settled in Florence, Montana where they established The Hurtt Ranch and raised registered beef cattle for many years. Dave was active in 4-H, scouting and church choir. He completed twelve-years of formal education at the Florence-Carlton School, graduating in 1975. He was active in many extracurricular activities including band, wrestling, choir and athletic manager/trainer. He was a delegate to Montana Boys State in 1974 as was his father 26-years earlier. Dave was a member of the Bitterroot Valley Symphonic Band that traveled to Spokane, Washington in 1974 to perform at the World’s Fair.
After graduation David moved to Missoula (and later Kalispell) where he began his long career in sales and promotion in various enterprises including furniture, men’s apparel, fashion eyewear, radio and car shows.
1980 took Dave to Rock Springs, Wyoming where he was employed in the oilfield services industry until 1982. At that time, he moved to Salt Lake City where his career in radio promotions and advertising flourished. He loved to plan, organize and stage large events; everything from car shows to concerts. Dave worked at many of Salt Lake City’s biggest radio stations including KRSP, KLZX and KODJ as an enthusiastic and passionate Promotions Director. He had a “never say die” exuberance for ANY project that was on his clipboard and he was a master at coordinating an enormous amount of work. Clients loved him, sales loved him, and programming loved him. But most of all, his co-workers remember him for his smile, his sense of humor, and his laugh – the more he had to do, the happier he was. He was positive, upbeat and thoughtful to all.
When the 2002 Winter Olympics came to Salt Lake City, he became involved in the bobsledding events and secured a job working at the training facility in Park City, Utah. After the Olympics he continued to work the bobsled ride program, pairing tourists with professional sliders. For a time, he worked for Custom Car Shows/AutoRama/World of Wheels, traveling throughout the country coordinating custom hot rod events.
In the fall of 2003, Dave moved yet again to Denver, Colorado where his sister Reni and her family reside. He worked in commercial real estate security and was very involved in the lives of his twin niece and nephew, Katie and Jack Fletcher. He often babysat, picked them up from school, and attended school and sports events; he was their “Crazy Uncle Dave”. Some of the best memories of his Denver years are of loading up the grill, food, kids, sleds and dog and driving up into the mountains to cut Christmas trees.
Dave seemed to have a gypsy-soul restlessness (maybe wanderlust) and he was always looking for the next adventure. In 2008 he moved to what would become his final home - Red Lodge, Montana. It was there that he seemed to be the happiest and most content. He was employed by the Red Lodge Antique Mall and Gun Room up until the time of his death. His primary role was running the gun room, which specializes in vintage firearms and accessories. He became an expert in firearms of all kinds and always nattily dressed in full-period cowboy attire when on the job. He was truly one of a kind. In short, his knowledge of early American history, weaponry, classic cars and hot rods was unsurpassed. He became a fixture in Red Lodge along with his good friend Mike Majerus, always very involved in community events including the Fourth of July Celebration and the Christmas Stroll. He loved going to the pig races at the Bear Creek Saloon, ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle over Beartooth Pass, and go flying with another good friend Keith Olson. He was Christ-like, a gentleman, always upbeat and positive, loved his family and life-long friends. He was hugely patriotic and loved his country.
Wherever Dave went he became a part of the fabric of the communities he lived in, and he strove to ensure visiting family and friends were warmly welcomed and included in local events. He was many things to many people but two words might sum up his personality: Passion and enthusiasm. He is loved and greatly missed by family and friends.
Dave was a lifelong bachelor. He was 62 years old at the time of his sudden passing on December 6, 2019 at his home in Red Lodge. He is preceded in death by his mother Judy in 1974 and is survived by his father, David Hurtt, Sr., stepmother Dolores, sister Reni (Matt) Fletcher, sister Leslie (Tim) Blackburn, niece Katie Fletcher, nephew Jack Fletcher and numerous extended family members.
There will be a celebration of life in honor of Dave, in the fellowship hall, at the Florence - Carlton Community Church, in Florence on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. A memorial service is also being planned at a later date in Red Lodge, Montana. Cremation under the care of Smith Olcott Funeral Chapels and Crematory. Graveside services and Interment will be planned for the spring, at the Florence Carlton Cemetery.