MISSOULA — David V. Diggs died of COVID-19, Nov. 2, 2020; a life of meaning and purpose, so well-lived for just shy of 100 years.
Dave was born Feb. 16, 1921, in Bellflower, Missouri, to Paul and Lavina Thurman Diggs. The family moved to East Moline, Illinois, a few years later during the Depression. Dave graduated from Augustana College, entered dental school at the University of Iowa, and with the bombing of Pearl Harbor, joined the Navy and finished dental school as a naval officer before entering active duty. Following the war, Dave returned to Iowa, earned a degree in orthodontics, and most consequentially, met and married Rosamond, the love of his life. Dave and Roz moved to Montana a year later and spent the next 64 years putting down roots in a community they cherished. Dave raised three kids with the love and care he devoted to everything he did.
Dave reveled in living in Montana and joyfully embraced all that it had to offer. He enjoyed skiing, fly-fishing, hunting, playing tennis and golf, carving, painting and building a log cabin with his own hands. Dave was a hard working man, defined by his integrity and his core values. He never stopped looking to improve his mind and his skills. A wonderful father; he was engaged, patient, loving and demanding in all the important ways. His family meant everything to him.
Most powerfully in defining who he was, Dave was an observer of his world. He went slow — often very slow — and he marveled. Little escaped his notice and he worked to understand how the past, present and future all fit together. A student of history, geology, biology; Dave was always reading — to learn more, to understand better. Even after he turned 90, he was reading books on his Kindle and, when his eyesight faltered, listening to TED talks as much as possible. His was an extraordinarily inquiring and perceiving mind — and we all benefited from his insights and knowledge. He loved nature, he loved the quiet and he loved people...and they loved him right back. He lived every day fully and was at peace where he was. He often implored his kids to look around and smell the roses, to appreciate what is, to live where your feet are planted. Easy to say, harder to do; especially for a child of the Depression. Dave’s gift was his ability to hold onto his spirituality alongside a life of so much objective achievement. We will cherish that legacy always.
In addition to his successful orthodontic practice where his skill and patience changed many lives and his patients remember him with great affection, Dave served on numerous boards and community organizations over the years. He was a member of Rotary, the United Methodist Church, the American College of Dentists, the American Board of Orthodontics, and past president of the Rocky Mountain Society of Orthodontists.
He is survived by his son Briar (Heidi), daughter Connie (Scott), daughter-in-law Peggy, grandchildren Matthew (Naomi), Benjamin (Debra), Levi (Janet), Taylor (Sarin), Tanner (Kate), Emily (Jeff), Zach, and great-grandchildren Daniel, Amaya, Annie, Noah, Landon, Ashtyn, Amari and Everett. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosamond and son Bradley.
No formal services are planned. The family will gather at a later date for a celebration and remembrance. The family suggests memorials to Smile Train, a charity Dave supported with the goal of giving every child with a cleft the opportunity for a healthy, productive life.
