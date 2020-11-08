David V. Diggs

Dave was born Feb. 16, 1921, in Bellflower, Missouri, to Paul and Lavina Thurman Diggs. The family moved to East Moline, Illinois, a few years later during the Depression. Dave graduated from Augustana College, entered dental school at the University of Iowa, and with the bombing of Pearl Harbor, joined the Navy and finished dental school as a naval officer before entering active duty. Following the war, Dave returned to Iowa, earned a degree in orthodontics, and most consequentially, met and married Rosamond, the love of his life. Dave and Roz moved to Montana a year later and spent the next 64 years putting down roots in a community they cherished. Dave raised three kids with the love and care he devoted to everything he did.

Dave reveled in living in Montana and joyfully embraced all that it had to offer. He enjoyed skiing, fly-fishing, hunting, playing tennis and golf, carving, painting and building a log cabin with his own hands. Dave was a hard working man, defined by his integrity and his core values. He never stopped looking to improve his mind and his skills. A wonderful father; he was engaged, patient, loving and demanding in all the important ways. His family meant everything to him.

Most powerfully in defining who he was, Dave was an observer of his world. He went slow — often very slow — and he marveled. Little escaped his notice and he worked to understand how the past, present and future all fit together. A student of history, geology, biology; Dave was always reading — to learn more, to understand better. Even after he turned 90, he was reading books on his Kindle and, when his eyesight faltered, listening to TED talks as much as possible. His was an extraordinarily inquiring and perceiving mind — and we all benefited from his insights and knowledge. He loved nature, he loved the quiet and he loved people...and they loved him right back. He lived every day fully and was at peace where he was. He often implored his kids to look around and smell the roses, to appreciate what is, to live where your feet are planted. Easy to say, harder to do; especially for a child of the Depression. Dave’s gift was his ability to hold onto his spirituality alongside a life of so much objective achievement. We will cherish that legacy always.